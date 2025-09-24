Raiders' offensive line receives only label it deserves after Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss of the season against the Washington Commanders in Week 3. While their opponents were without star second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Raiders gave up a season-high 41 points to an offense led by Marcus Mariota.

Their struggles on defense and special teams were evident, as the special teams group allowed 39.3 yards per return on three kickoffs and 25.4 yards per return and a touchdown on five punts. However, neither group was considered the biggest issue on Sunday.

Instead, an offensive line that prevented Las Vegas' offense from truly getting going was singled out as the biggest loser on a day filled with problems. They did not thrive in either pass protection or run-blocking, making it a game to forget.

Raiders offensive line named biggest loser as struggles continue

The Raiders revamped their offense during the offseason as they brought in quarterback Geno Smith, running back Ashton Jeanty, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Their offensive line, however, was considered one of the biggest question marks on the roster.

Unfortunately, the unit simply has not been productive over the first three games. Bleacher Report's NFL Staff even labeled the unit as the biggest loser from Week 3 after the team's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

"The Raiders' offensive line was out of sync for the first two weeks of the season, and the unit had another abysmal performance against the Commanders. Geno Smith took five sacks, and aside from a couple of plays, Ashton Jeanty had little room to run the ball," Bleacher Report wrote. "The Raiders' coaching staff must consider changes within the starting group. Jordan Meredith is going through a rocky transition from guard to center. The Commanders' defensive linemen turned right tackle DJ Glaze into a turnstile. Las Vegas must change something in the offensive trenches."

RELATED: Raiders clearly already regret bold offseason veteran signing

Las Vegas' offensive line has been downright bad over the first three games, as they have allowed 12 sacks, with only the Tennessee Titans allowing more. Their run blocking has not been any better, as the Raiders' 3.1 yards per carry and 72.3 yards per game are both the third-worst in the NFL.

They had, arguably, their worst showing of the season in Week 3 as they allowed a season-high five sacks. While Jeanty had a career-high 63 rushing yards, it came on 17 carries, and the rest of the lineup had just 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Something will certainly have to change for the Raiders ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears. Otherwise, this offense may never reach its potential and be able to play complementary football with a defense that has its share of shortcomings as well.

More Raiders News and Analysis