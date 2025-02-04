Raiders part ways with 10 assistant coaches

When a team goes 4-13 and fires both their head coach and general manager, a massive offseason overhaul is expected.

The Las Vegas Raiders were in this exact situation, and after the hirings of Pete Carroll and John Spytek as the team's next head coach and general manager, many expected the two to clean house and get rid of the stink that remained in the building.

But Carroll shocked many in his introductory press conference by stating that he wanted to keep multiple members of the previous Raiders' regime on staff. Of course, he made good on that promise by retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, and defensive line coach Rob Leonard.

While at this point, it appears that the jobs of Luke Steckel (tight ends), Gerald Alexander (safeties), Joe Philbin (offensive line), and Marvin Lewis (assistant head coach) are safe, Carroll reportedly parted ways with the following coaches:

The #Raiders have parted ways with the following coaches:



OC Scott Turner

RB Cadillac Williams

WR Edgar Bennett

Asst TE Mitch Singler

Asst QB Fred Walker

Advisor Norv Turner

Asst DL Andre Carter

ILB Mike Caldwell

CB Ricky Manning Jr

Asst DB Josh Phillips — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) February 4, 2025

While Scott Turner took a job with the New York Jets earlier this week, it had also been previously reported that Ricky Manning Jr.'s job was safe with the Raiders. He coached under Carroll in Seattle for two seasons, but those reports turned out to be false as Manning Jr. appears to be heading toward coaching free agency.

The firing of Edgar Bennett is a bit shocking after the season that Jakobi Meyers had, but it is worth noting that no other receiver really stepped up to the plate in 2024. Cadillac Williams' job was in peril after the team finished with by far the worst rushing attack in the league, and none of the other firings stand out as poor moves.

Carroll has already brought in a few assistants from his days in Seattle, as well as offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. This staff should be finalized very soon; just in time to attack free agency and the draft.