Raiders rookie may have just spoiled Pete Carroll's plans for MNF vs. Cowboys

With a 2-7 record and the mathematical reality that the playoffs aren't coming, the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff should not be married to much in terms of snap deployment that isn't injury-forced. A tilt toward younger players seems natural on that front.

Of course, some lineup decisions will still be injury-driven. Right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson has officially been placed on IR with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, and he might be out for the season.

Powers-Johnson's replacement in the starting lineup, Alex Cappa, appears to be clear-cut, for better or worse. Left guard Dylan Parham also suffered an ankle injury against the Broncos, however, and what was tabbed by head coach Pete Carroll as a high ankle sprain could cost him a few weeks.

Raiders rookie seemingly spoils Pete Carroll's plans for Cowboys game

The Raiders returned to practice on Tuesday as they began preparation for Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Questions about what the starting offensive line will look like might persist until nearly game time, when reporters observe things during pre-game warmups and offer assessments.

In a broad sense, in the name of maintaining a flimsy level of "competitive advantage", Carroll would surely like the configuration of the Raiders' starting offensive line to be a mystery to the public until the offense takes the field next Monday night.

After Tuesday's practice, via Nick Walters of KTNV, rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers seemed to reveal the plan for him heading into the game against the Cowboys.

"Gonna stick to the same exact thing I've been doing," Rogers said. "I've been trying to prepare like a pro, or like a starter, since Week 1. That's what I had to do in college. ... The only thing that's changed is the opportunity."

RELATED: Raiders just had an obvious Chip Kelly replacement become available

Later on in his locker room scrum with reporters, Rogers talked about honing his craft as a rookie, despite not playing. Then he directly said "now that I am starting" and talked about the opportunity "in Week 1 as a starter" to go against new Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The question then becomes which guard spot Rogers is going to start at against Dallas, in his first NFL regular season snaps, and perhaps moving forward for the rest of the season. Jessie Merrick of Silver and Black Network hinted it would be at right guard in place of Powers-Johnson.

But Rogers played some at both guard spots during his final season at Texas Tech, and Will Putnam was not tremendous at left guard on Thursday. In any case, Carroll is probably not very happy, as a newly anointed offensive line starter has revealed his status so far ahead of the Raiders' next game.