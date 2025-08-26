Raiders rookies just became more crucial after Jakobi Meyers trade request

Please be a negotiation tactic.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The news came as a shock to fans, but maybe not to the Raiders' staff or front office, as they've seemingly been building contingency plans for Meyers this offseason.

If Meyers misses time due to a holdout or ends up being traded, rookie wideouts Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech will need to step into major roles immediately. If the preseason is any indication, that idea should have fans a bit worried.

Jakobi Meyers trade would mean big roles for Raiders rookies

Even with Meyers on the field, Thornton Jr. was set to be a full-time starter for Las Vegas. He's had an excellent training camp and seems to be developing a connection with Geno Smith. He even caught a touchdown in the team's final preseason game.

With a 6-foot-5 frame and 4.3-second forty-yard dash speed, Thornton Jr. is a threat on the outside. He looks like a capable starter, but he isn't ready to be the Raiders' top wide receiver, as Thornton Jr. still has a very limited route tree.

He's excellent on vertical routes, but his footwork on short and intermediate routes still needs some work. On a third down with the game on the line, Smith probably isn't looking his way. Even more concerning is the idea of Jack Bech slotting into the starting lineup.

Bech is more comparable to Meyers than Thornton Jr. is, as he does most of his work out of the slot. When the Raiders drafted Bech in the second round, he seemed to be the long-term replacement for Meyers, who is entering the last year of his deal.

He was a fast riser during the pre-draft process, but he hasn't had a promising preseason. He's struggled to get open, looking much less explosive against NFL defenses than he did in college. As the offseason has progressed, Bech has become a clear backup behind Meyers.

Given a year to develop with low on-field expectations, Bech could still become a good player. But it's looking like he might be thrust into a role he isn't ready for if Meyers misses time. Amari Cooper could help out the unit overall, but he is far from a one-to-one replacement for Meyers.

Without Meyers, the Las Vegas wide receiver group goes from a capable unit to a serious weakness in the offense. Hopefully, this contract situation gets resolved before the beginning of the season so fans can see this offense at full strength.

