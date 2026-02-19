Raiders should have these 7 veteran WRs in their crosshairs in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have ample resources to upgrade their wide receiver room this offseason as they look to build a strong roster around presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. After investing two picks in wideouts last April, John Spytek should look to free agency to supplement the youngsters.

No shortage of options will be available, with some of the headlining names being George Pickens, Tyreek Hill and Jauan Jennings. But distinct reasons exist for each as to why the Silver and Black should not pursue them.

Hill has severe character issues and is coming off a major injury. Pickens stirs up trouble in the locker room, and Q Myers relayed that new Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and Pickens got into it during their time in Pittsburgh. Jennings is both too expensive and a questionable character.

But legitimate veteran options exist for the Raiders. Here are seven that Spytek should have his eyes on next month.

7 veteran WRs Raiders should monitor during free agency

Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks

Shaheed is the easiest thread to pull, as he has been with Klint Kubiak at his last two stops. What Shaheed doesn't provide as a polished wide receiver can, in part, be made up for by his special teams prowess and familiarity with the system. He's not likely to be a star, but his level of speed is coveted. At a projected price of $14.1 million per year, however, that equation changes significantly.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

Evans, like Shaheed, has a connection to the organization: John Spytek. He just confirmed that he'll be back for his 13th season, and although he didn't eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, Evans still has gas in the tank. He could be a great target for Mendoza to throw 50-50 balls and back shoulders to at a reasonable projected value of $13.3 million.

Debo Samuel, Commanders

Samuel is another piece of low-hanging fruit when looking at veteran wideouts, as he and Kubiak worked together in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers. Call me crazy, but having a versatile piece like Samuel would be fun in Kubiak's offense, and he hasn't fallen off as much as people think. $15.8 million is probably too rich, but if Spytek could get him to come down a bit, he'd be a nice piece.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants

Robinson hasn't been talked about at all, but he is fresh off a season in which he recorded 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He has improved every year in the NFL, and he could continue to do so in Las Vegas. Robinson's fit in Kubiak's system may be a bit wonky, and he's a similar stature to Tucker, but he is more proven and versatile in alignment. He may well be worth the $17.6 million annual price tag.

Romeo Doubs, Packers

Doubs is not a prototypical No. 1 wideout, but he had plenty of success in a crowded room in Green Bay. Due to his limited production (best season was 2025: 724 yards and 6 touchdowns), Doubs may only cost the Raiders $12 million per year. But he thrives in the red zone and on money downs, so Doubs could be a nice security blanket for Mendoza. Doubs may be capable of doing more, too.

Jalen Coker, Panthers

Coker isn't likely to be available, as he'll be an exclusive rights free agent, and the Panthers should re-sign him. It's a no-brainer. But on the off chance that they do not, Las Vegas has to pounce and land this potential young star in the making. He's only 24 years old, but in just 22 career games, he has totaled 872 yards and five scores. His penchant for big plays and potential should entice every team.

Alec Pierce, Colts

If Pickens gets franchise tagged by Dallas, Pierce may be the biggest winner, as his projected annual salary of $20.2 million may rise somewhere close to $30 million after the bidding war is over. But if the Raiders can land him at a reasonable price, he could be the perfect blend of speed and being a possession receiver. Plus, he loves contested and back-shoulder catches. Mendoza's dream.