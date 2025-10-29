Raiders should jump at the chance to make this proposed Jakobi Meyers trade

With the November 4 trade deadline approaching, it seems inevitable that Jakobi Meyers will get his wish to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders. The stars are aligned, as he wants out, the team has no plans to extend him, and there are multiple contending teams in the market for a wide receiver.

If Meyers is still a Raider this time next week, it would be due to an unreasonable line being held in trade talks. At a certain point, you get what you can for someone who wants to be gone and is not a part of your future. The idea of getting a compensatory draft pick in lieu of a trade is a losing mindset.

Meyers missed the Raiders' last game due to injury, but he may have been held out to protect his trade value. How his status will be handled for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, two days before the trade deadline, is unclear.

Trade proposal reveals another prime Jakobi Meyers suitor

In a fresh set of four trade proposals involving Meyers, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named one potential suitor who could be offering a better return than another who's in a similar position. Kay led his list of trade proposals with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills Receive: WR Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas Raiders Receive: 2026 3rd-Round Pick

"The wide receiver position is surprisingly thin in western New York, with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer making up Allen's three main targets. While this is a serviceable group, it lacks a proven playmaker like Meyers to take it to the next level," Kay wrote. "While Meyers isn't a prototypical alpha No. 1 wideout ... He's shown he can carry an offense and succeed despite a lack of firepower under center, and he would be a strong bet to raise his game to new heights if he got a chance to work with Allen."

As much as the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a clear win-now window with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, the Bills are in a similar spot. In the last five seasons, they have made two AFC Championship Game appearances with three Divisional Round losses in between. Four of those playoff losses have come to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's time for them to get over that hump.

In Buffalo's offense, the ball gets spread around to mediocre andsub-par players to a lame extent at times. Getting Josh Allen a legit No. 1 wide receiver should be on their radar at the trade deadline, but with that seeming unlikely, someone like Meyers could be in play for them.

Kay, of course, had the Steelers as the subject of one of his other Meyers trade proposals, with the Raiders getting a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick in return. He also predicted that the Denver Broncos could send a third-rounder, and more, but an intra-division trade is highly unlikely.

As the Bills scour the trade market at wide receiver, they land as perhaps the most viable suitor for Meyers that the Raiders will find. If a third-rounder is on the table, Las Vegas should jump at the chance to take it.