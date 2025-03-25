Raiders take the plunge with risky pick in 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders may have solved the immediate need for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft after trading for Geno Smith, but new head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek still have tons of work to do before they can be counted on to compete in the very deep AFC West.

The need for a more complete running game is still a big box that Las Vegas needs to check, and the secondary is far from elite at this point. Tight end is locked down for a decade, but Vegas also needs one more playmaker at wide receiver to complete this offense.

The Raiders might be able to supercharge their rebuild and quickly if they can land multiple starters in the Draft. The plan laid out in this 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft helps them achieve that, even if their first pick may be a bit uncomfortable for a certain subset of fans.

Las Vegas Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the running back position collectively taking a trip to a Lazarus Pit and being reborn last season, the idea of using a pick this high on a new starter is by no means farfetched. Jeanty, who authored one of the greatest college football seasons in history last year, would be in line for 1,000 yards immediately in the pros.

Jeanty would come into the league with elite tackle-breaking skills, vision between the tackles, and choppy footwork. Pete Carroll is always going to insist that his teams run the ball, and Jeanty could be someone who carries the ball close to 300 times every year for the next half-decade.

Round 2, Pick 37: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel would have been a Top 20 pick if he hadn't missed most of his final season with an injury, and some teams might be a bit nervous about drafting a non-power conference cornerback with concerning injuries this high. However, his tape was so dominant that the 6-3 turnover generator warrants consideration.

Revel's long arms and propensity for washing receivers completely out of plays at the line of scrimmage should help make him an instant starter in the pros. When healthy, Revel is a Top 20 talent who the Raiders can grab at a discount.

Round 3, Pick 68: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Williams needs to go to a creative offense, as his drop and route-running concerns could limit his traditional effectiveness. However, a coach like Chip Kelly is likely already dreaming of ways to get a 6-5 225-pound receiver who is so explosive that he was used as a wildcat quarterback and running back the ball in open space.

Williams is one of those players who is at his best with the ball in his hands, though his size could make for some interesting red zone targets. Kelly is the perfect coach to concoct a plan that turns Williams into a star.