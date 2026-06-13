Raiders' unwanted minicamp update may push John Spytek toward obvious move

OTAs are optional. That's why Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak told fans not to worry about linebacker Nakobe Dean's unexplained absence. Although it doesn't sound like Dean suffered a major injury, and he's clearly not disgruntled, his not being there certainly isn't a good thing.

What Raider Nation is worried about, and the organization should be, too, is that they just sunk $36 million into a player who may not always be available. His track record would indicate that this could be the case, and with Dean already missing some time, Las Vegas got its unwanted development.

So, the Silver and Black may be forced to make a move at linebacker. Obviously, they don't need to do anything crazy, as the depth in the room is coming along nicely, and Dean may very well be ready by training camp, and this all blows over. But before things get dire, Spytek could hedge his bets a bit.

Let's go through who the best players still are on the open market, any notable youngsters who may have some upside and fit the timeline, and who, in my opinion, may be worth a flyer.

Las Vegas Raiders may need to make LB move to hedge bets on Nakobe Dean's absence

Best players

Bobby Wagner

Wagner is a certified legend who could step in and improve this Raiders defense right away. But he's almost 36 years old, so he certainly doesn't fit the timeline, and Wagner probably wants to play for a contender anyway. Plus, he'd be too expensive for Las Vegas at this point.

Bobby Okereke

Fans remember Okereke from his interception of Geno Smith in the 2025 Tank Bowl against the New York Giants. He has had an above-average career, and like Wagner, Okereke could immediately help Las Vegas. But at almost 30 and with a price tag of $12 million per year, he doesn't make sense.

Devin Bush

Bush has had an up-and-down career thus far after being the No. 10 pick in 2019, but his talent is undeniable. And at 27, he could theoretically fit the Raiders' timeline. But he does have some off-the-field issues, which Spytek will steer clear of, especially if it costs $9 million for his services.

Young players

Kenneth Murray

Murray has played a lot of football, and he is still 27 years old. Has all of that, or even most of it, been very good? No. But he's also a former first-rounder who just hasn't found his footing. Maybe Las Vegas can find a way to get the most out of him if things go south with Dean later in the process.

Brian Asamoah

Asamoah just turned 26 years old, which is intriguing. He also had three good seasons as a special teamer for the Minnesota Vikings, which may be more of what the Raiders need if Dean goes down and someone like Segun Olubi, Tommy Eichenberg or Cody Lindenberg steps up in his place.

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Ogbongbemiga, like Asamoah, is still young at 27 and has an illustrious history as a special teams ace. He also played 110 defensive snaps as a rookie in 2021 and 82 last season, so Ogbongbemiga is not a complete zero on the defensive side of the football.

Most realistic option?

J.J. Russell

Russell is still just 27 years old, has some good experience playing both defense and special teams, and knows Spytek from his three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He isn't the youngest or the best player on this list, but he's the kind of signing that makes sense, and I wouldn't mind making.

He missed all of last season with an injury, which is worrisome. But Russell will be cheap, Spytek would know exactly the human being that he is bringing into the locker room, and Russell can help in a variety of ways without hindering the growth of a more promising young player in Las Vegas.