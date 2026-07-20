Recent Raiders second-round picks won't go down without a fight at camp

Dirt has continually been thrown on the Las Vegas Raiders' name over the years when it comes to their decisions in the NFL Draft. Despite having ample capital to turn things around, the Raiders have squandered their selections in every way imaginable, particularly in Rounds 1 and 2.

And although they've turned the corner recently on Day 1 with a trio of selections in All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, ultra-talented running back Ashton Jeanty and future face of the franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas' woes early on Day 2 haven't exactly been sewn up.

In the last three drafts, the Silver and Black have selected Michael Mayer, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jack Bech in Round 2. None of them has quite lived up to their billing yet in the NFL, but they won't go down without a fight in training camp later this month.

Las Vegas Raiders need more out of three most recent 2nd-round picks

Through three seasons, Mayer, who was supposed to be the franchise tight end, has mustered just 83 catches for 788 yards and three scores. Granted, his solid blocking numbers don't show up on the stat sheet, but his missing 13 games have also been worrisome, even if some were for a good reason.

Powers-Johnson has shown serious potential at times, but he never turned into the long-term center that Raider Nation thought he would. He has also battled injuries through two seasons and will have no shortage of competition to beat out in camp, so this is a big month for Powers-Johnson.

As it pertains to Bech, he was thrown into an awful offensive environment as a rookie in Las Vegas, so it is difficult to judge him too much. But he needs to show a lot more than he did during OTAs and step up in what is a thin Raiders wide receiver room.

Obviously, there is no reason to panic about any of these players, as perhaps a better coaching staff and overall landscape in Las Vegas will do the trick. But let's dive into each player's situation and decipher what kind of role or impact they can have during the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson Powers-Johnson must stay healthy and turn the corner

Staying healthy, honestly, is the key for Powers-Johnson. For a physical and nasty player who moves well, he can't have any ailments slowing him down. And availability is a player's best ability, after all, and if he is on the field, Powers-Johnson should win one of the starting guard jobs.

But it won't be as easy for him as it was in years past. First of all, Powers-Johnson was technically in the running for all three spots on the interior in 2024 and 2025, and there was less competition. In 2026, though, Tyler Linderbaum will start at center, and the Raiders have other young guards.

Spencer Burford knows Klint Kubiak's system and figures to start on the left side. Caleb Rogers also showed promise after being selected in Round 3 last year, and third-round rookie Trey Zuhn III is a wildcard in the room. Fans know that Jordan Meredith is no slouch on the interior, either.

So, it won't be easy for Powers-Johnson. During the spring program, it seemed as if he had the upper hand and was slotted in at right guard, and I certainly hope it stays that way. He is an incredible talent and has more upside than most of the other young Raiders up front. He just has to show it.

Michael Mayer must take advantage of Klint Kubiak environment

Mayer's bout to be the long-term tight end solution in Las Vegas was thwarted by the selection of Brock Bowers, and for as long as No. 89 is wearing Silver and Black, he'll be the Raiders' No. 1 tight end and probably their top target in the passing game. He is a rare talent, and that is just life.

That said, Mayer certainly has a case for being a top-three pass-catching weapon on the current roster, if utilized properly, and his sound blocking ability should keep him on the field quite a bit. Plus, Kubiak's ability to thrive in multi-tight-end sets bodes well for the still-young player.

Is he going to take over Bowers' role? No, they don't have the same skill set. But Mayer can be a legitimate option for the Las Vegas offense and record somewhere around 600 receiving yards while also helping pave lanes for Ashton Jeanty in the running game.

Carter Runyon is a promising piece, but neither he nor Ian Thomas is going to challenge Mayer for snaps. So, the Notre Dame product needs to take advantage of the best offensive environment he's been in at the NFL level and prove that he and Bowers can be a scary duo for the league to cover.

Jack Bech needs to separate himself in thin Raiders WR room

Pete Carroll didn't value most of the Raiders' rookie class last season, and Bech was unfortunately affected by that. But Las Vegas didn't add anyone like Bech to the wide receiver room this offseason, so his path to playing time is still fairly clear of obstacles.

Yes, in what most expect to be heavy tight end packages under Kubiak, the Raiders may only deploy two wideouts at a time, which cuts into Bech's potential snap share. But if he proves himself worthy, he'll rotate in frequently with Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, at the very least.

Other promising young pieces like Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson and Shedrick Jackson will be in the mix, as will Dareke Young, but none of them can do what Bech does. They can't block well from the slot or win with physicality, nor can they bunch in and almost act like an inline tight end.

It'll be a big training camp for Bech, and many expect him to shine when the pads come on. Knowing how he has approached this offseason, Bech definitely won't go down without a fight. And he's still very young, so Las Vegas must give him time to grow. He's practically a rookie again.