Rob Gronkowski delivers gut punch to Raiders fans with truth about Maxx Crosby

As he has elevated himself to be one of the best edge rushers in the NFL and toiled in a losing situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, trade speculation has lurked around Maxx Crosby. But he has been steadfast in his desire to stay with the team that drafted him, and he backed it up when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in March.

Crosby has 4.0 sacks through seven games this season, along with 10 tackles for loss. But the Raiders' dismal 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 invited questions about the direction that the team is going, including some reasonable wondering about Crosby's future in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, former ESPN reporter Trey Wingo reported that the Dallas Cowboys had reached out to the Raiders about trading for Crosby. That was refuted by Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr., and as expected, the Raiders made sure to put it out there that they aren't trading Crosby.

Rob Gronkowski smacks Raider Nation in the face with Maxx Crosby thoughts

Unless something changes, and changes dramatically, Crosby is not going to be moved before the trade deadline. He is a Raider until further notice and will be beloved by the fan base as he sticks out these tough times in hopes of a brighter future. But there can still be opinions out there.

Former NFL tight end and current FOX NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski made his regular Wednesday appearance on "Up and Adams". Host Kay Adams brought up the report that the Cowboys reached out about trading for Crosby, and she asked Gronkowski what he thought about the situation.

"I really liked the decision when Maxx Crosby re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this year," Gronkowski said. "In the NFL, you really don't see guys, and the organization, with so much loyalty to each other. ... And Maxx Crosby believed the Raiders were probably gonna take it to another level, and have the chance of making it to the playoffs."

Gronkowski stated the obvious about this season not being what Crosby envisioned when he signed his multi-year deal with the Raiders. But it's fair to wonder how far that loyalty should, or ultimately will, go if Las Vegas continues to lose like they have.

"I thought it was fair for him to sign with the Raiders; you show the loyalty," Gronkowski said. "He wants to be a Raider for life, but this guy needs a chance to be able to win a Super Bowl."

Ouch. The assertion that Crosby won't get a chance to win a Super Bowl in Las Vegas is a gut punch to the Raiders and their fan base. While that may seem true, for now, an organization's fortunes change in a heartbeat in the NFL.

Gronkowski echoed the sentiment of how it'd be nice to see Crosby perform in the playoffs, while adding how the Raiders may not be able to put him in that position. He also endorsed the idea of him going to the Cowboys, even after they traded away Micah Parsons.

The idea of Crosby being traded to Dallas went nowhere fast. But Gronkowski broadly hit Raider Nation with the harsh truth that he needs to go elsewhere to win, and until further notice, that's an inescapable sentiment.