Sam Darnold continues to make Raiders' Klint Kubiak sound like a dream

Long-term expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders remain high for two main reasons: Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza. And it is not a stretch to say that this organization wouldn't have the former without the latter firmly in the crosshairs with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Yes, John Spytek's roster construction and resource allocation will play a big role in how this team looks a few years from now, and Mendoza isn't the only important player, nor Kubiak the only important coach. But these two will essentially determine how far this team eventually goes.

It's a good thing, then, that Kubiak has received effusive praise since taking the head chair in Las Vegas, even from his Super Bowl-winning former Seattle Seahawks players like Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold continued his praise of the Raiders' new coach even more recently.

Seahawks' Sam Darnold continues his praise of new Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

Last offseason, Darnold was considered an option at quarterback for the Silver and Black, but he was fatefully passed over in favor of Geno Smith. So, it'd be understandable if he had a bone to pick with the entire organization.

On a recent episode of Bussin' With the Boys, though, Darnold continued to paint his former offensive coordinator in a great light and provide optimism for Raider Nation.

"Klint's going to be great. He's got such a -- I think the biggest thing as a head coach, you've got to have a level head on your shoulders. You got to be able to, like, okay, something goes wrong, he's never going to overreact to anything. He's going to keep it steady. I think for the players, that's such a blessing, to have a guy who's leading you be able to have that mindset and be able to have that level head is incredible, man. I think he's going to do a really good job. And his system is incredible, his offensive system. And I think they're continuing to find the right players to be out there."

Now, this isn't anything that Las Vegas fans didn't already know. Kubiak has quickly brought his no-nonsense, level-headed approach to Raiders HQ this offseason, and every player is talking about it. But it's good to know that Darnold's previous comments weren't just lip service near the Super Bowl.

And although nobody really thought they were in the first place, this is a nice reminder during the dog days of the NFL offseason. When asked about the Mendoza of it all, Darnold mentioned that he just spoke to Kubiak at the Seahawks' ring ceremony about the quarterback situation in Las Vegas.

"He feels great about Mendoza. He loves his quarterback situation there with Kirk as well. Just being able to have, like, Kirk help the rookie is going to be such a blessing for that kid, man. Kind of the same way my rookie year I had Josh McCown, just to be able to have that, that constant, that guy to just be able to bounce things off of. When you start having those doubts, to be able to voice that to a guy like Kirk and a guy who has lived it and has had people doubt him in the past. He's probably doubted himself at some point. To be able to have that as a young player is so valuable. So valuable."

As expected, Kubiak is still high on Mendoza, both in public and in private. No, Mendoza hasn't flashed all that much and begun to take over the quarterback competition, but the Raiders' young quarterback has plenty of time to get there.

Playing behind Cousins isn't the worst thing ever, either, as Darnold can personally attest to. No matter what happens during his rookie season, Mendoza will have the veteran quarterback in his corner, which is a tremendous benefit, and this is all part of Kubiak's plan. A masterful one.

Raider Nation has to feel like Kubiak is the coach of their dreams, at least for right now. The complexion will obviously change when the pads come on and real games take place. But on paper, Kubiak could be just what Las Vegas wanted and needed. And Darnold won't be shocked if he is.