Titans authority gives Raiders fans the inside scoop on late-season foe

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have many reprieves in their 2026 schedule. The AFC West is already a gauntlet, but having to face the NFC West and AFC East is no easy task, either. Playing the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 16 feels like a relatively favorable matchup, then, by comparison.

But this Titans team could be sneaky good. After landing Cam Ward via the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, their front office moved mountains this offseason to put him in a better environment for his sophomore campaign. Especially by late in the season, Ward and Co. could have it all figured out.

That's how it seems from the outside looking in, at least. But to get the inside scoop on Tennessee, we spoke to Justin Melo of TitanSized, FanSided's dedicated Titans page. In the penultimate part of our 2026 previews, we look at the Raiders' AFC South foe in a bit more detail.

Las Vegas Raiders are facing a much-improved Titans team in Week 16

Q: Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll were connected to the Raiders' openings these past few years. Now, they're in Tennessee. What is the confidence level among Titans fans that this tandem can be the answer?

A: Lots of confidence in Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll. Titans fans believe they have the right HC and OC to unlock Cam Ward.

Q: Cam Ward didn't have a tremendous rookie year amid all the chaos, but the talent is clearly there. How is he progressing in Year 2, and what do the Titans need to see from him to declare that he's the franchise QB without a shadow of a doubt?

A: The Titans worked hard to improve Cam Ward's supporting cast this offseason. They hired Brian Daboll as OC and added Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson to the receiving corps. They want to see Ward take advantage of his new surroundings.

Q: The Titans, much like the Raiders, went on a spending spree this offseason. What was their biggest or most impactful offseason move, and what is an underrated one that folks aren't talking enough about?

A: They certainly expect Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson to transform the WR room. But adding CB Alontae Taylor was a big one. He's a local who will add feistiness to the CB room.

Q: Just how big a role is Carnell Tate expected to play this season, and do you think he's the favorite to win the OROY award right now?

A: Carnell Tate should play a huge role right away. He's shown real chemistry with Cam Ward at OTAs and minicamp. Remember that Brian Daboll drafted Malik Nabers and targeted him 170 times as a rookie. Tate feels like a strong OROY candidate.

Q: What is Tennessee's biggest weakness that the Raiders could exploit?

A: The Titans still have questions on the OL. They are holding a competition at RG between Jackson Slater and Cordell Volson, and Austin Schlottmann is expected to start at C.

Q: Do the Titans have an underrated strength that people aren't talking about enough?

A: The Titans' DL could be pretty good. Pairing Jeffery Simmons with John Franklin-Myers was a big move.

Q: Would you rather face Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins?

A: Fernando Mendoza

Other Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season previews:



Week 1 - Miami Dolphins

Weeks 2&14 - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 - New Orleans Saints

Week 4 - Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 - New England Patriots

Week 6 - Buffalo Bills

Week 7 - Los Angeles Rams

Week 8 - New York Jets

Week 9 - San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 - Seattle Seahawks

Week 11&15 - Denver Broncos

Week 12 Cleveland Browns

Week 17 - Arizona Cardinals (Coming Soon)