3 realistic replacements Raiders should consider after trading Maxx Crosby

It's a pretty somber time to be a Las Vegas Raiders fan after Maxx Crosby was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night, but the Crosby trade comes with a silver lining: John Spytek is swimming in premium draft capital going forward, and the future is brighter than it's been in quite some time.

All of this extra draft capital means that Spytek and the front office have plenty of opportunities to replace the five-time Pro Bowler. Obviously, you won't find someone who will replace his impact on the defense overnight, but either spending big on an edge rusher or drafting one early makes sense.

While the 29-year-old is chasing Super Bowls (and Joe Burrow) in Baltimore, the Raiders need to use the opportunity to rebuild their defensive line. The resources are not the issue, but the main thing Spytek needs to focus on is finding the right replacement, and three players make the most sense.

Raiders should be looking at these players as Maxx Crosby replacements

Miami EDGE Rueben Bain

The Raiders need to chase upside on their defensive line, and Rueben Bain comes with just that. Pound for pound, he's probably a top-five talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, and some will argue that he's more talented than Arvell Reese and David Bailey, so landing Bain would be a legit dream outcome.

However, some concerning measurables are starting to affect his draft stock. His 30 7/8" arms are alarmingly small for an edge rusher, so despite Bain's immeasurable talent, this may push the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year down the draft board and right into Las Vegas' lap at pick 14.

Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh

If the Raiders really want to replace Crosby, they may not have to look further than their own division. Odafe Oweh had a strong season for the Chargers after the Ravens traded him to Los Angeles mid-season, and is expected to be one of the most sought-after pass-rushers available in free agency.

RELATED: 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft after Raiders pull off insane Maxx Crosby trade

Oweh has logged 17.5 sacks across the last two years, including a 10-sack campaign with Baltimore in 2024. And he also comes with connections to new Raiders' defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who coached the 27-year-old with the Ravens back in 2022, which must count for something.

Seattle Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe

Speaking of connections to this Raiders' coaching staff, Boye Mafe would be an interesting get in free agency. There's obviously the connection to Klint Kubiak after spending the season in Seattle together, so even though Mafe didn't produce like his 2023 and 2024 self in 2025, he's still solid.

The 27-year-old was a backup to DeMarcus Lawrence this past season, and could command solid money in free agency. So if he truly wants to chase a bigger role as he had in seasons past, stepping in to replace Crosby and reunite with Kubiak in Las Vegas could prove to be the best career move.