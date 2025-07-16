It's not even training camp but one Raiders rookie is already on thin ice

Training camp is finally upon us. For many established NFL players, training camp is little more than a warm-up before the start of the season. It's a chance to kick off some offseason rust and get back to peak form.

But for many young players, it's a job interview. Impress your coaching staff, and you're on the roster. Falter, and you're on the chopping block.

That's the case for one Las Vegas Raiders rookie. His chances at a roster spot look slim, but he has a chance to prove himself in training camp.

Raiders CB John Humphrey is a long shot to make it through training camp

After April's NFL Draft, the Raiders signed a bevy of undrafted free agents. Buried in that list was former University of Southern California cornerback John Humphrey.

Humhrey had a fairly quiet collegiate career. He spent five years at UCLA before transferring to USC for his final season. He finished with 99 tackles and three interceptions across those six years. After only starting in three games with USC, Humphrey didn't receive much draft buzz.

The Raiders scooped Humphrey up as an undrafted free agent, but he wasn't their only addition at the cornerback position. Three of the Raiders' 12 UDFA signings were cornerbacks.

Not only does Humphrey have to outshine the other UDFA cornerbacks on the Raiders' training camp roster, but he'll also have to beat out the players Las Vegas spent significant resources on this offseason.

RELATED: Raiders' last-minute trade proposal would be perfect start to Pete Carroll era

Las Vegas signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes this offseason in a weird free agency swap for Nate Hobbs. They also used a third-round pick on Darien Porter. Those two seem to be the favorites to start on the outside for the Raiders.

Behind them, it's a bit of a free-for-all. Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson are both likely to make the roster, but they're young and unproven, and Sam Webb isn't guaranteed a spot. Then the team has the three UDFAs: Mello Dotson, Greedy Vance, who is more of a nickel than an outside cornerback, and Humphrey.

In this wide-open group, Humphrey has a chance to climb the depth chart during training camp. He fits Carroll's ideal cornerback mold at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds. If he can play with the physicality and big-play instincts that Carroll looks for in his cornerbacks, Humphrey could make a name for himself.

Still, it will be an uphill battle. Humphrey will have to separate himself from the pack quickly. If he doesn't, his NFL career could end before it ever gets going.