Dianna Russini doubles down on trade talk surrrounding Raiders' Maxx Crosby

If you're sick of hearing about the trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby, then this article probably isn't for you. But if you want some one-stop shopping for all that's been said by reporters, other players, and Crosby himself this week, then stick around.

Obviously, this all began at the end of the 2025 NFL season when the Raiders infamously shut Crosby down with two games remaining. Crosby then got surgery on a torn meniscus he suffered way back in Week 3, and Las Vegas locked in the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Ahead of Super Bowl LX, with everyone in the football world seemingly huddling in the Bay Area before the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots this Sunday, talk about Crosby being traded heated up once again, thanks to several reports and rumors.

First, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Crosby told her he wants to play for Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, a reported confidant of Crosby's, then said that Crosby will want out of Las Vegas this offseason, and his time with the team is done.

Dianna Russini is holding firm on Maxx Crosby trade rumors

Now, a lot happened between Russini and Glazer's initial comments mid-week and Russini's follow-up report on Saturday. But before we hash that all out, let's dive into what Russini took away from Super Bowl media sessions. It sounds like she's doubling down.

"Maxx Crosby isn’t coming right out and saying it. But to coaches and general managers around the league, it’s pretty obvious. The Las Vegas Raiders’ star edge rusher would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery," Russini wrote. "Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be there for the taking, despite the Raiders likely demanding a high price (think a Micah Parsons-like package). Las Vegas is not expected to try to make Crosby stay if he truly wants out."

Much was made about Russini saying Crosby wanted to play for Vrabel. Fans wondered when exactly he said that, what the context was, and if it had any bearing on his immediate future with the Raiders. Russini clarified those comments and finished off with a zinger:

"Crosby once told me he’d love to play for Mike Vrabel, and it’s easy to see why they’d be a good match," Russini wrote. "The reality is, if Crosby does become available, the Patriots would be just one of many interested teams. It’s unclear how this will play out, but I’m increasingly skeptical he’ll play a down for Kubiak."

Okay, now that we have Russini's overall impressions from the week, let's take a step back and see what happened in the interim.

First, it was Ashton Jeanty pleading his case for Crosby to stay. Then, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase started recruiting Crosby live on air. Detroit Lions stud Aidan Hutchinson also loves the idea of trading for him, but doesn't think it's feasible. Then, Von Miller threw cold water on the rumors.

Then, and perhaps most importantly, Crosby spoke.

Crosby first appeared on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd, and he was quickly asked about where things stand with him and the franchise. He initially talked about the lessons that he has learned from being too vocal in the past, and Crosby stated that he's focused on doing his job, which is being a player.

"I've been advised (by) some of the best mentors in my life, 'Maxx, I know you care a lot, you're obsessive about it, you want to win no matter what, but you can't control everything,' and I've learned that. So, now that I'm quiet, now I got random people making big statements for me. And they're like, 'Oh, Maxx must've told them this.' For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth, and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don't have to explain nothing to nobody," Crosby said. "I've said it over and over again. I'm getting healthy. I'm in the building every single day. I'm in this building before 6 AM when it's dark out, and I'm in here until almost 2 o'clock. Almost eight hours, I'm putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season. That's all that I care about. All the noise, it's news to me sometimes."

For all intents and purposes, that is a great answer. Crosby seemingly didn't start these rumors, and if he is focused on just improving himself as a player, that is a good thing. But Cowherd asked Crosby about his relationship with the Raiders, and he didn't exactly touch on it. In fact, he swerved around it.

RELATED: Raiders apparently make coaching staff changes before expected Klint Kubiak hire

After his appearance with Cowherd, Crosby then spoke with Outkick's Dan Dakich. After rehashing the rumors and the fiasco of shutting Crosby down, Dakich asked the Raiders star about Fernando Mendoza. Crosby, of course, glossed over that question without pitching in any excitement.

Dakich then asked Crosby about living in Las Vegas, to which he replied emphatically:

"Oh, I love it. I absolutely love living in Vegas," Crosby said. "I just built my dream house. I moved in right before the season started. Vegas is home, no matter what. I built my dream house here, and I'm going to be here for at least the next 15, 20 years in that house."

It certainly helps that Crosby likes living in Las Vegas. But this isn't him preaching about his undying loyalty to the Raiders. Plenty of NFL players have an offseason home where they live, and they find places near their job during the season. He can live in Las Vegas and not play for the Raiders.

Once again, Crosby was asked by Dakich about Mendoza, and he didn't really take the bait. Then, Crosby appeared on Golic & Golic for his final round with the media. Crosby repeatedly spoke about the importance of actions over words, while stating that he is "choosing peace over violence."

He then spoke about his love for his teammates before finally saying something about the Raiders.

"This Raiders shield is tatted on my body. I love the Raiders. I embody everything that it is. Mark Davis is incredible, me and him have had an incredible relationship," Crosby said. "I have great relationships throughout this building for the most part."

For the most part.

That is sure to haunt Raider Nation this offseason, especially when one takes all of Crosby's comments together. Look, Crosby didn't bash the organization or vocally express his desire to be traded this week.

But he didn't directly shut down the rumors or say that he wanted to stay with the Raiders.

Rumors and trade ideas involving Crosby surface every offseason. That isn't new for Crosby or the fanbase. But this is the first time that Las Vegas' superstar defender hasn't gone out of his way to quiet the noise. He's toeing the line very well right now, but fans are noticing what he isn't saying.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler chimed in with a kicker on Saturday morning as well:

"What has been made clear to me: Crosby wants to be a part of a winner. That's the priority. Whether and how that's conveyed is still unclear," Fowler wrote. "He has been fiercely loyal to Las Vegas. That loyalty will be tested more than ever in the coming weeks. The reality is the Raiders are still far away from significant winning, and the trade interest in Crosby is incredibly robust. In fact, I believe more than a dozen teams, possibly up to 20, will at least inquire with levels of serious intent."

Crosby will obviously be a hot commodity this offseason if he is made available. And until Crosby directly shuts down the trade rumors, as he has done in the past, Raider Nation should be on high alert about their longtime veteran getting dealt.

No, Crosby hasn't asked for a trade. No, he hasn't given credence to the rumors surrounding him. But he has directly denied them, either, and he hasn't said that he wants to remain a Raider. That's a change of pace for Crosby, and I don't think you have to be in the building or well-sourced to see that.