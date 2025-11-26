Every Raiders fan needs to read Richie Incognito's bashing of Brennan Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a complete letdown in 2025, as they are just 2-9 after another embarrassing loss. The brutal start has led to special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly getting fired in the past three weeks.

The decision to move on from McMahon did not change much, as the Raiders' special teams unit continues to struggle. The jury is still out on firing Kelly; however, it is unlikely to have a major impact if the offensive line continues to play the way they did in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, where it allowed 10 sacks.

While offensive line coach Brennan Carroll is a clear candidate to be the next coach fired, it is unlikely that head coach Pete Carroll will fire his son. Former Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito shared why the franchise cannot continue to keep him in the role.

Richie Incognito shares clear reasons why the Raiders must move on from Brennan Carroll

The Raiders' offensive line has been a clear weak link on a roster filled with them. Despite Las Vegas investing in improving the rushing and passing attack, the team ranks tied for last in the league in scoring offense, averaging just 15.0 points per game.

They rank third-to-last in total yards, second-to-last in rushing yards per game, and last in rushing yards per attempt, while allowing the second-most sacks in the league. After giving up 10 sacks in Week 12 and 20 over their past three games, it is clear that the Raiders' offensive line is the worst position room in the entire NFL.

Incognito pointed to the younger Carroll for these issues, noting on social media that the blame lies with him.

"He’s got to go. Brennan Carroll hasn’t developed this group at all. They’ve gotten worse every single week. Zero progression, zero improvement. The fundamentals just aren’t there bad footwork, high pad level, slow hands, blown assignments everywhere. When an O-line looks this lost in Week 11, that’s 100% on coaching," Incognito wrote. "And here’s the part that drives me crazy: we’ve got TWO third-round rookies who haven’t even sniffed the field because he can’t get them ready to play. That’s the job. Develop young linemen. Coach them up. Give them a chance to grow. Instead, this room has flat-out regressed. Nobody knows who to block and the technique is awful. At some point you have to hold the position coach accountable."

The two offensive linemen that Incognito is referring to are rookies Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, who have combined to play one total offensive snap this season, despite the clear need for the franchise's focus to be on player development.

The injuries to Kolton Miller and, more recently, Jackson Powers-Johnson certainly have not helped, but that does little to remove the blame from Carroll. Every team in the league is dealing with injuries, and good coaches find a way.

Plus, the unit was struggling even when fully healthy, as their play has hindered Ashton Jeanty throughout his rookie season. While Geno Smith has not been good, by any means, one has to wonder how much of that is because he is constantly under pressure.

Incognito also addressed a fan requesting that he come in to coach the unit, jokingly claiming that it would take a lot to get him away from the golf course. While the four-time Pro Bowl offensive guard may not have an interest in coaching, he, along with the rest of Raider Nation, is well aware that Carroll can not remain in his role as offensive line coach going forward.