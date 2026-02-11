Maxx Crosby's silence on Klint Kubiak hire is deafening for Raiders fans

It has been a fun few days for the Las Vegas Raiders and their fanbase. Josh McDaniels' offense floundered on the big stage in Super Bowl LX, Klint Kubiak emerged with a Lombardi Trophy, and Kubiak was officially announced as the head coach and was introduced at the team facility.

He made a great impression during his first press conference, and he even addressed the Maxx Crosby news head-on. The first-time head coach made it clear that he wanted the superstar to stick around, saying that he wants Crosby to "continue to have success with this organization."

That said, it is impossible not to notice what is unfolding with Crosby. In the past, Crosby has made his feelings on the organization's decisions known, whether that be on social media or in interviews. He's also attended the last few introductory press conferences for new head coaches and GMs.

But not this year. It is all quiet on the Maxx Crosby front.

Maxx Crosby's silence on Klint Kubiak almost certainly means he's gone

Now, Crosby spoke during media sessions ahead of Super Bowl LX about the trade rumors swirling around him. He admitted that he's learned from his past mistakes of being too vocal and that he is laser-focused on rehab and being the best player that he is. To Crosby, that is now his only job.

Would it kill him to make some kind of comment, though?

Whereas his teammates like Jack Bech, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Laube were posting about Kubiak's hire on social media, Crosby has steered entirely clear. Instead, he's been keeping up with his good buddy and NBA superstar James Harden's new venture with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tuesday's press conference was also attended by a long list of players, including Ashton Jeanty, Jeremy Chinn, Caleb Rogers, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Thomas Booker IV and Kyu Blu Kelly. But, according to ESPN's Ryan McFadden in a now-deleted post, Crosby was nowhere to be seen.

To be fair to Crosby, it sounds like he did meet with Kubiak earlier on Tuesday for a quick coffee. That is, by all accounts, a good sign. But Crosby has been complaining recently about other people speaking for him, and yet, he has the power to control the narrative here. His silence is deafening.

If Crosby attended the presser, it would be a positive story. If Crosby didn't, it would have made less endearing headlines. He knew that, and he chose not to go. His lack of acknowledgment on social media is the same thing. Saying nothing is fine, but he knows the vibe that he is giving off by doing so.

In a perfect world, Crosby starts to believe in Kubiak the same way that the fanbase has, and he is still in Las Vegas when the team turns things around. But with each passing day that he doesn't make any comment about his new head coach, Raiders fans start to worry a bit more.

Kubiak and Mark Davis both want him to stick around, and while he doesn't hold any of the power here, Crosby wanting to stay is also an important part of this conversation. No argument exists for keeping him if he wants out, however.

I don't want to put words into Crosby's mouth, but it's hard to know what he's thinking if he doesn't say anything, as Raider Nation has grown accustomed to. He doesn't even have to say that he's staying or commit to anything. But some display of excitement about the new era would go a long way.

By saying anything of note, Crosby could at least leave things open-ended about his future. But his complete silence is making fans think the worst and helping form this narrative, whether he's the one pushing it or not.