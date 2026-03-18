NFL insider provides next tipping point for a potential Maxx Crosby trade

After an agreed-upon trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through before it could become official, complete with a lame explanation from Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, Maxx Crosby remains a Las Vegas Raider, and all seems well and good.

But, as Crosby avoided saying anything, despite having multiple opportunities to unequivocally say that he didn't want to play anywhere else, it has now been revealed that he indeed asked to be traded earlier this offseason.

So are we to believe that everything is just hunky-dory now?

Crosby knew the Raiders had money to spend in free agency, and he still wanted out. So, after the failed trade, the idea that he likes what was done to fortify the roster falls flat. Crosby knew the situation, even if the names of additions were to be determined.

And Albert Breer still believes that Crosby could be traded later in the offseason.

Albert Breer offers next tipping point for potential Maxx Crosby trade

Crosby is as genuine as it gets, but his public sentiment about remaining a Raider and being all-in lands as PR spin because he has no other option right now. The Raiders, of course, never really wanted to trade him, but they honored his desire to be elsewhere.

Fortunately for him, the Raiders should be a lot better next season. The question is how that will translate to wins, and it's even possible that being noticeably better doesn't bring them out of the cellar of the AFC West.

He was clearly (and rightfully) frustrated by continual losing, and Crosby is at an age where every season is precious in pursuit of winning a Super Bowl ring.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently offered a bright assessment of the repaired relationship between Crosby and the Raiders in the wake of the Ravens' trade not happening. But he ended the "everything's great now" sentiment with something that almost lands as obvious.

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"And if Crosby plays well, and the team doesn’t, and a big offer comes along before the trade deadline in November? Well, that wouldn’t be the worst problem to have," Breer wrote.

The health of Crosby's surgically-repaired knee will presumably no longer be a thing by September. If he shows as much on the field, but the Raiders are still losing more games than they're winning, contending teams may come calling with offers as the trade deadline approaches.

For now, Crosby is a Raider, and everyone is saying the right things after the Ravens backed out of the agreed trade. But that equation could change, up to and including a fresh request to be moved, and November's trade deadline is now the spotlight point to watch for a potential trade.