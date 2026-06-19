Raiders are already seeing one player fall behind in key roster battle

It isn't a stretch to say the Las Vegas Raiders' linebacker makeover was among the most impressive turnarounds for any single position group in the league this offseason. Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean bring a different element for this defense than Devin White, Elandon Roberts and Jamal Adam.s

Behind those two, though, the Silver and Black have a lot of questions to answer. The depth of the linebacker room has been praised this offseason, but there isn't much proven NFL production between Segun Olubi, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg. One of them must step up.

Lindenberg seems to be the one answering the call, as he took full advantage of Dean's absence during the offseason program. And it seems like Eichenberg, who was the favorite to take the reins as the third linebacker, may be falling behind in this key roster battle in the early going.

Tommy Eichenberg is reportedly dropping back in Las Vegas Raiders' LB race

The Athletic's Sam Warren recently provided a list of stock risers and fallers from the Raiders' OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Not only was Lindenberg, a potential threat to Eichenberg's playing time, listed as a stock riser, but Eichenberg himself was listed as a faller.

"Eichenberg appeared ready to be the Raiders’ third linebacker, behind Walker and Dean, in his third season. But after OTAs and minicamp, it looks like he’s trailing Lindenberg for the role despite being more experienced.

"Some of that isn’t the 2024 fifth-rounder’s fault. He appeared to be held out of team drills at the beginning of OTAs, as he did agility work on the sand while the offense and defense were pitted against each other. But when Eichenberg returned to competition periods, Lindenberg remained ahead of him, and Eichenberg did not see any reps with the first team throughout practices.

"Eichenberg has been a core special teamer for the Raiders during his first two seasons, and that’s bound to continue. But with several veteran linebackers departing this offseason, an opportunity to carve out a bigger role on defense appeared. So far, he’s been unable to take advantage."

Eichenberg dealing with an injury definitely put him behind the 8-Ball, but it sounds like Lindenberg seized the opportunity and has not relinquished his grip on the role as the next man up behind Walker or Dean, or even the potential starter if one of them goes down with an injury.

As Warren mentioned, his spot on the roster is certainly not in jeopardy. Eichenberg has been a tremendous player on special teams for Las Vegas in his first three NFL seasons, and he'll make an impact in that phase of the game, if nowhere else.

But nobody prefers to be exclusively a special teamer. Every linebacker wants to play a big snapshare on defense, and Eichenberg is no different. However, he just hasn't been able to separate himself this offseason up to this point. It is still quite early, though.

Once the pads come on, the entire equation will change for the Raiders. Perhaps when the live bullets start flying in training camp, Eichenberg will rise to the occasion and make a name for himself. He didn't do that during the offseason program, though.