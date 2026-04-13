Raiders aren't even trying to hide interest in Day 2 NFL Draft prospect

The Las Vegas Raiders have never added any mystery to the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Barring some wild turn of events, they'll select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. For the Raiders and the rest of the league, the draft starts at No. 2.

General manager John Spytek will spend the rest of the draft building a competent roster around his new quarterback. Without enough quality support, Mendoza may falter early in his career. While that process starts on offense, the Raiders have work to do on both sides of the ball.

As the draft approaches, one of the top defenders on Spytek's board is becoming obvious. It's easy to connect the dots between Las Vegas and San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

CB Chris Johnson emerging as Raiders' draft favorite

The Raiders already showed interest in Johnson at the NFL Scouting Combine. Now, they've scheduled a visit with the young cornerback.

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson is scheduled to visit #Raiders next week, per source. Johnson had four interceptions, two returned for a TD, and nine pass breakups in 2025.



Johnson also met with Las Vegas at the combine and virtually. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) April 11, 2026

The 6'0" cornerback has the athleticism and ball skills to hold up as a starter in the NFL. His discipline in coverage will make him an immediate favorite for his coaching staff. With 4.40 speed, he can keep up with the most dangerous receivers.

In his final season at San Diego State, he allowed receptions on just 41.9% of passes thrown his way. He brought down four interceptions and recorded five deflected passes. Opposing quarterbacks earned a Passer Rating of just 16.1 when throwing his way. The 21-year-old was as close to being a "lockdown cornerback" as he could have been in 2025. He may take a step back with more difficult competition, but the signs of a quality starter are all there.

Even after signing Taron Johnson in free agency, the Raiders need to add to their cornerback room in the draft. Darien Porter is still developing, and the team lacks depth at the position. While a Day 2 pick may be a bit rich, drafting Johnson would secure the cornerback group for 2026 and beyond.

At this point, Johnson is expected to come off the board in the second round. The Raiders would likely have to use pick No. 36 to lock him down. Offensive players like Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston are still worth keeping an eye on. If Spytek can pair Mendoza with a top receiver, he likely will. But it looks like Vegas will at least consider Johnson if he's available.