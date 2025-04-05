Raiders trade back and load up on talent in seven-round NFL mock draft

215. Kaden Prather | WR Maryland

We use a late round pick on another big outside receiver to give the offense a different look and we grab Kaden Prather out of Maryland. Prather measures in at 6-4 and 204 pounds and runs a solid 4.46 40. He is not an explosive or dynamic athlete but has been productive in spite of that.

The former Terrapin recorded two seasons with over 600 yards and five touchdowns in ’23 and ’24 and has an impressive 15.9 yards per catch average over his career. Vinson has great hands and scouts rave about his football IQ and willingness to use his large frame to block downfield.

The lack of elite speed might keep Vinson from being a big-play target, but with his frame and leaping ability he could be a solid jump ball threat in the red zone. Doubling up on this position allows the Raiders to try different looks at outside receiver while allowing Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers to cook in the middle of the field.

222. Kurtis Rourke | QB Indiana

We wrap up this mock draft by grabbing a solid prospect that has a high floor but not that high of a ceiling in Kurtis Rourke out of Indiana. Rourke is a typical pocket passer with a big frame at 6-4 and 22 pounds and a solid 4.74 40 time to show off some athleticism.

The QB spent 5 years at Ohio where he rushed for around 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in three years as a starter to display that speed. At Indiana, where he spent his final year, Rourke threw for an impressive 3,000 yards and 29 touchdown compared to just five interceptions.

What’s most impressive about Rourke is his leadership ability and the fact that he helped Indiana make the College Football Playoff for the first time in their history. He played well in several big games for the Hoosiers, where he showcased his poise and coolness under pressure which we know translates well to the NFL level.

Rourke had ACL surgery after the season so he was not able to participate in pre-draft activities but his track record makes him worthy of a late-round flyer. He has plenty of workable tools and could be a great value pick for the Raiders late in the seventh round.