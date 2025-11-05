The NFL trade deadline may have complicated Raiders' future QB plans

The 2025 NFL trade deadline seemed like it would be relatively quiet leading up to Tuesday. That changed in a major way, however, as there were several big-time deals that saw key players switch teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders' lone move was trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 4th and a 6th-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They did receive calls about multiple other players, including Maxx Crosby, but the front office opted not to make any other trades.

The decision to deal Meyers showed that John Spytek's strategy of building through the draft has likely won out over Pete Carroll's emphasis on winning now. While Las Vegas did not fully commit to a rebuild, they are projected to have ten picks in next year's draft, including six in the first four rounds.

The Raiders' focus should be on adding young talent and, primarily, identifying and drafting a franchise quarterback next April. Unfortunately, the latter part of that game plan may not be possible after the way that the deadline shook out.

Raiders could have a difficult time landing a franchise QB in next year's draft

The Raiders added to their draft capital on Tuesday; however, there was one franchise that positioned itself to control the destiny of the upcoming quarterback class. The New York Jets, who are 1-8 and would hold the third overall pick if the season ended today, made two blockbuster moves.

They shipped out Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for a 2026 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and two 2027 first-round picks. The Jets are now one of four teams, three of whom could be in the market for a quarterback, to have multiple first-round picks in the upcoming draft.

The Athletic's Dave Brugler shared a list of those teams and whose first-round picks they have in next year's draft.

"Teams w/ multiple 1st rounders in 2026 NFL Draft: New York Jets (NYJ, IND), Cleveland Browns (CLE, JAX), LA Rams (LAR, ATL), Dallas Cowboys (DAL, GB)," Brugler wrote.

The Jets and Browns, who are currently slated to pick sixth overall, would both be on the clock before the Raiders, who would hold the seventh overall pick if the season ended today. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons' pick, which Los Angeles acquired in last year's draft, would be the 11th overall pick.

Although they have Matthew Stafford, who is still playing well, it would not be hard for the Rams to also jump ahead of Las Vegas. Sean McVay is always ahead of the curve and looking to make bold moves, and it should surprise nobody if they are aggressive in pursuing a quarterback of the future.

RELATED: Raiders' Pete Carroll just sent a not-so-subtle message to Chip Kelly

Additionally, the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, who would own the first and fourth overall picks, respectively, could both be in the market for a young signal-caller. Either of these teams taking a quarterback would be the final nail in the coffin for Las Vegas' hopes.

However, while most Raiders fans are desperate to finally draft a quarterback in the first round, it may not be the end of the world if they are unable to do so in the upcoming draft. There are several elite non-quarterbacks available, so the front office could still be positioned to land a premier player.

Additionally, each of this year's top quarterbacks has their share of concerns, and the 2027 class may have more talent at the position. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently suggested that several of the top names available would be better suited returning to college for another year.

Big-time prospects such as Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, and Ty Simpson all have college eligibility remaining. While most, if not all, will likely declare for this year's draft, Arch Manning, CJ Bailey, Dylan Raiola, CJ Carr, and DJ Lagway all figure to be available in 2027.

If the Raiders can use their ten picks to build out the rest of their roster, they could be in a prime position heading into the 2027 NFL Draft. While fans may not be happy about it, they would be able to set their incoming rookie quarterback up with a much better opportunity for success, as the roster would, presumably, be significantly improved.