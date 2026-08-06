What we learned from the Raiders' first week of training camp practices

The Las Vegas Raiders have now gone through a week of training camp practices and put on pads for a couple of sessions as well. Even though it's still very early in the process, there have been several noteworthy developments.

We're starting to see a bit of a pecking order across the depth chart. Players have fallen into certain position groups and personnel groupings. On an encouraging note, a few young talents have carried over momentum from the spring to put themselves in contention for notable roles.

As a supplement to our training camp tracker, here's what you should monitor ahead of the Raiders' preseason opener next week.

Raiders' rookies are making strides, and veterans are excited about a multi-dimensional defense

Raiders preparing Kirk Cousins for the present, Fernando Mendoza for the future

Of course, fans want to know how well the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, is progressing at camp. The Raiders have continued to bring him along gradually, and it's clear that their plan is to start Kirk Cousins in the season opener.

The Athletic's Sam Warren framed the Raiders' outlook for Cousins and Mendoza.

"They’re working together to help the veteran Cousins succeed as the starter while also setting up the No. 1 pick Mendoza for a bright future."

Mendoza must learn to consistently handle snaps under center, even errant ones, which is something head coach Klint Kubiak pointed out (h/t ESPN's Ryan McFadden).

"That's a part of playing the position…That's why the quarterback has to be one of the best athletes on the field. He has to be able to grab a low snap and be able to jump on it when it's over his head."

Eventually, Mendoza will take over under center, but Cousins will probably lead the offense into the regular season and for several weeks.

Malik Benson is outshining competition for No. 3 receiver role

Since the spring, Malik Benson has generated the most buzz among wide receivers, and he's made plays at training camp. McFadden noted that Benson looked more impressive than second-year receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

"Wide receivers Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are essentially options one and two in the room. Benson has emerged as WR3, outplaying Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. thus far."

Among the young wideouts, Benson has the most to gain in the preseason. If he continues to overshadow Bech and Thornton Jr., the rookie sixth-rounder could carve out a role in three-receiver sets.

On the flip side, Bech, a second-round pick from last year's draft, needs to flash at some point this summer or he could become an afterthought in the passing attack.

Hezekiah Masses is firmly in the mix to start at cornerback

On the defensive side of the ball, Hezekiah Masses has opened some eyes at practice. He's made enough plays to earn serious consideration for the starting spot opposite cornerback Eric Stokes in the secondary.

Warren noted that Masses looks the part of a potential starter.

"Masses has earned reps with the first team opposite Stokes in every practice so far and has held his own."

Wide receiver Tre Tucker saw Masses' flashes early in the spring.

“I was watching rookie minicamp, just looking at the guys, and I was like, ‘Who is 35, man? Like he’s over everyone. And then actually getting to go against him, I can see it.”

According to Warren, rookie fourth-rounder Jermod McCoy is still limited at camp. So, in terms of participation, Masses has an edge as Darien Porter's top competitor for the No. 2 cornerback position.

Trey Zuhn III is DJ Glaze’s top challenger for the right tackle spot

DJ Glaze has had his ups and downs in the first week of summer practices, though he's still the front-runner to start at right tackle.

Warren believes Glaze can put a stronghold on his position for the lead role, but rookie third-rounder Trey Zuhn III has an outside shot to earn the job.

"Glaze is in the driver’s seat to be the team’s starting right tackle as he’s taken every first-team snap so far this camp. The Raiders have moved third-round rookie Trey Zuhn III outside to push him, but it appears the veteran’s job to lose. If he can continue to stack solid days, Glaze should be able to ward off challengers."

For four collegiate seasons at Texas A&M, Zuhn lined up primarily at left tackle. Thus far, the Raiders have inserted him on the right side of the line. He may be the first offensive lineman off the sideline if the team makes a change at right tackle, while also in the mix to fill in at right guard.

Tonka Hemingway has worked his way into the starting defensive line rotation

Before the Raiders went on an early summer break, Tonka Hemingway earned first-team reps during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Over the last week, Warren spotted Hemingway alongside Jonah Laulu and Adam Butler on the interior of the defensive line.

"The second-year defensive tackle has received plenty of first-team reps alongside Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu. He’s succeeded in those chances, making a few solid run stops and tipping a Cousins pass at the line."

As a rookie, Hemingway flashed his pass-rushing ability, logging four sacks and six pressures while on the field for just 32 percent of the defensive snaps. Listed at 6-foot-2, 284 pounds on the team's official website, he could be an aggressive defensive end who plays primarily on pass-rushing downs.

Nakobe Dean is healthy and ready to lead the defense

Nakobe Dean didn't practice during OTAs or mandatory minicamp, which led to speculation about an injury. Still, he was present for spring sessions. As a full participant at training camp, the fifth-year veteran quelled concerns about his availability.

Dean also shared insight on his free-agent decision via McFadden.

"Starting inside linebacker Nakobe Dean said his body feels great after not participating during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He added that his decision to come to Las Vegas over the Dallas Cowboys was because of a "gut feeling" that the Raiders would be a better situation."

Interestingly, Dean chose a perpetual rebuilding squad over "America's Team." He'll wear the green dot and communicate play calls from defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

There's no doubt about Dean's playmaking ability. In four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he recorded 226 tackles, 19 for loss, 7.5 sacks, five pass breakups and an interception. With that said, the 25-year-old has missed 21 career games because of injuries.

Based on his track record, the Raiders must be comfortable with their third linebacker on the field in case Dean isn't able to shake the injury bug.

Kwity Paye and Quay Walker will be chess pieces in the front seven

We don't know much about Leonard's defensive system, but players on every level of the unit have noted that they will take on multiple roles.

Quay Walker talked about that aspect of the defense during the spring and how it was a factor in his decision to sign with the Raiders.

Kwity Paye relayed a similar message about his usage. He mentioned taking reps at SAM (strong-side linebacker), big end (strong-side defensive end) and 3-tech (defensive tackle in the B gap).

Paye played five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and lined up mostly outside the opposing team's offensive tackle. His role could be vastly different in Las Vegas, allowing him to impact the game in many different ways.

As a versatile chess piece, Paye may be the glue guy who holds the front seven together.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.