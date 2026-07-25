Predicting the 2026 NFL season outlook for each drafted Raiders rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders' rookies reported to training camp on Thursday, which makes it a good time to forecast their roles for the 2026 NFL season. How many Week 1 starters are in this group? Who could work their way into a lead position?

Most of the rookie headlines will focus on No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's progress throughout the summer, but the Raiders may see other first-year players shine at training camp.

Here's a one-year outlook for all 10 drafted rookies—with projections on their potential snap counts and where they fit into the offense or defense for the upcoming season.

Raiders' rookie class could feature a couple of Week 1 starters and several rotational players

QB Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders spoon-fed Mendoza his reps with the third-team offense in the spring. According to The Athletic's Sam Warren, Kirk Cousins took all the first-team reps. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer expects the team to "sprinkle" Mendoza with first-team offense at training camp.

"Kubiak, I believe, will be very deliberate in how the Raiders bring Mendoza along, as much as anything to ensure that the progress he’s making takes and becomes permanent. But it does sound like the Raiders will sprinkle Mendoza in with the first team this summer—with Cousins’s extensive background in the scheme giving them more flexibility to do so—as part of the rookie’s larger development plan."

Kubiak can test Mendoza's command of the offense. Still, the Raiders don't need to pivot from the team's plan to gradually bring him along in the pros. Unless Cousins suffers an injury, expect Mendoza to be a backup for much of the 2026 season.

Coming off a Week 13 bye, the Raiders could look to make a switch under center.

DB Treydan Stukes

As a collegian at Arizona, Treydan Stukes mostly played three positions. Here's a breakdown of his snap count, per Pro Football Focus.

Slot: 1,174

Outside cornerback: 943

Box: 464

Stukes only lined up for a negligible 39 snaps at free safety in college, but he'll have the best shot to start at that position in Las Vegas. The Raiders don't have an established player in that spot, though the rookie second-rounder has the coverage ability and ball skills to line up in center field.

The coaching staff will likely move Stukes around the secondary, but given his background as a boundary cornerback and seven interceptions, he may start over Isaiah Pola-Mao alongside safety Jeremy Chinn in Week 1.

EDGE Keyron Crawford

When Las Vegas selected Keyron Crawford in the third round, it seemed like a questionable pick until the club traded Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints and released Charles Snowden. Yet his workload remains uncertain behind Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce.

If the Raiders move Paye around the front seven, it would free up Crawford for more snaps on the edge. Regardless, expect the Auburn product to take the field on obvious passing downs as a designated pass-rusher.

Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder noted that Crawford struggles against the run even though he recorded 24 tackles for loss in college.

"Against the run, he plays with high pad level and lacks lower-body strength to consistently set the edge against offensive tackles. Struggles to get off blocks as a run defender."

Crawford probably won't make much of an impact if Crosby, Paye and Koonce are all mostly healthy this year.

OL Trey Zuhn III

At Texas A&M, Trey Zuhn III took 3,153 snaps at left tackle and 126 at center, per Pro Football Focus. With Kolton Miller and three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum entrenched at those respective positions, the rookie third-rounder could see most of his action at guard or right tackle.

Warren pointed out that Zuhn III took reps at right tackle and right guard in the spring. DJ Glaze is the front-runner to start at the former position, but the Raiders will have several players battling for the guard spots.

Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson may start the season at left guard and right guard, respectively, but if either struggles or goes down with an injury, Zuhn III could see the field.

Along with second-year guard Caleb Rogers, Zuhn III could provide quality depth and make spot starts in the upcoming season.

CB Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy signed his deal the day before the rookies reported to training camp. Barring a setback in recovery from a torn ACL with a degenerative cartilage issue in his right knee, he could be a Week 1 starter.

As a two-year collegiate starter with consistent ball production (16 pass breakups and six interceptions in college), McCoy has a chance to beat out Darien Porter for the No. 2 cornerback spot.

Keep in mind that Porter only started for a full season at cornerback in college after a transition from wide receiver. You can make the case that McCoy is more polished at the position and should be favored to start if he stays healthy throughout training camp.

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders beat reporters didn't have much to say about the running back position in the spring. Ashton Jeanty's workload was the primary discussion about the backfield.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Mike Washington Jr. mostly practiced with the second team and "occasionally" took first-team reps.

There are no surprises here. Washington is slated to be Jeanty's backup; it's just a matter of how much spelling he'll do behind a player who could take on a workhorse role. At 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, the rookie fourth-rounder could be an asset in short-yardage situations, especially near the goal line.

S Dalton Johnson

At Arizona, Dalton Johnson played more snaps at free safety than Stukes. Here's a breakdown of his snap count via Pro Football Focus.

Box: 1,355

Slot: 453

Free safety: 362

It's important to note that Johnson saw an even snap count across those three positions last year, logging between 233 and 271 snaps at each spot. More importantly, he excelled in a versatile role, recording 97 tackles (two for loss), a sack, four interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Johnson is a fifth-round pick, but he could play a vital role in a secondary that needs production out of a young group. Don't be surprised if Johnson plays more than 50% of the defensive snaps this year.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses generated some buzz in the spring. McFadden mentioned him in the mix for the No. 2 cornerback position.

"During minicamp, he alternated first-team reps with second-year corner Darien Porter. And at times, Masses' ball skills and man-to-man coverage ability were on display. Expect him to be in the mix for the starting outside cornerback role, along with Porter and fellow rookie Jermod McCoy."

Remember, McCoy missed some spring practices due to injury management. So, Masses had opportunities to line up with the first-team defense for an open position opposite Eric Stokes.

If McCoy is a full participant for the summer, Masses likely fades into a backup role, though it's encouraging that he can potentially provide solid depth on the perimeter.

WR Malik Benson

The Raiders have a trio of wideouts in Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech who will be fixtures in three-receiver sets. Behind them, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Malik Benson can solidify themselves as backups.

Thornton Jr. and Benson have overlapping traits. They're both explosive playmakers who can stretch the field with big gains over the top. Thornton averaged 21.7 yards per catch in college, and Benson averaged 16.7 yards per reception in his final collegiate season.

According to McFadden, Benson built a rapport with Mendoza during the spring.

"Benson was Mendoza's go-to target during team drills, especially in the middle of the field. The competition at wide receiver is pretty much wide open, meaning Benson has a chance to create a role for himself in Year 1 if his production continues during training camp."

Benson also has experience on special teams, returning nine punts for 161 yards and a touchdown. In that aspect, he has an edge over Thornton Jr., who didn't play a snap on a kick or punt return coverage in his rookie season.

As a sixth-rounder, Benson could make the roster as the No. 4 wide receiver for the season opener.

DT Brandon Cleveland

In a bit of a surprise, the Raiders didn't address the need for a big-bodied interior run defender until their last pick in the draft. That said, Brandon Cleveland is a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder who can plug the middle.

Over four seasons at North Carolina State, Cleveland recorded 107 tackles (16 for loss) and 6.0 sacks. He's built to handle double-teams as a prototypical nose tackle but lacks the athletic traits to consistently make plays on passing downs, which may explain his fall to the seventh round.

Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV and Tonka Hemingway will likely be on the Week 1 roster. Cleveland may need to beat out JJ Pegues and free-agent pickup Benito Jones for a clear shot at a roster spot. If not, he probably lands on the practice squad with Laki Tasi for development.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.