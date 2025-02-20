The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone several big changes this offseason already.

Most notably, the team moved on from head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco and replaced them with Pete Carroll and John Spytek, respectively. Their first task as a new tandem was to finalize the Raiders' coaching staff, which desperately needed an overhaul.

Carroll promised in his introductory press conference that he would keep an open mind while constructing his new staff. That meant he would add coaches who have worked with him before as well as coaches who hadn't, but he also said he would consider keeping people from the Raiders' previous regime.

He kept all those promises, but unfortunately, that meant several coaches from Antonio Pierce's staff were not going to be retained and were either released from their duties or found jobs elsewhere.

Which 2024 Raiders coaches are no longer with the organization?

Antonio Pierce (Head coach)

Luke Getsy (Offensive coordinator)

Scott Turner (Interim offensive coordinator)

Marvin Lewis (Assistant head coach)

Edgar Bennett (Wide receivers)

Cadillac Williams (Running backs)

Gerald Alexander (Safeties)

Ricky Manning Jr. (Cornerbacks)

Rob Ryan (Senior defensive assistant)

Getsy was relieved of his duties halfway through the year, and both Pierce and Turner were not far behind him. They got fired after the season was completed, and Pierce is yet to announce his plans for next football season. Getsy will return to Green Bay as a senior offensive assistant, and Turner will be the Jets' passing game coordinator.

Lewis was hired as a special assistant to Pierce, so the two had their fates tied together. He has not yet announced what he will be doing next year, but after a lengthy NFL coaching career, it would not surprise me to see Lewis call it quits.

Edgar Bennett and Cadillac Williams were relieved of their duties as well when Pete Carroll joined the Raiders. Bennett was the Raiders' wide receivers coach through several different coaches but will now serve in the same capacity on Liam Coen's staff in Jacksonville. Williams is yet to decide where he'll be next year.

Alexander was poached by Mike Tomlin and will be the Steelers' defensive backs coach. Manning Jr. is out of a job as well and has not announced what his future plans are.

Rob Ryan landed on his feet early in the coaching cycle, taking a job at the University of Southern California as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

While the new era in Las Vegas is exciting, it's still important to acknowledge several great staffers that the Raiders had over the years despite their lack of success.