Brandon Cleveland's NFL comps explain why the Raiders took a late flyer

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard switching to a 3-4 defensive front had Las Vegas Raiders fans in a chokehold at one point in the offseason. Suddenly, finding a true nose tackle was of the utmost importance to Raider Nation. Clearly, it wasn't to those in charge in Las Vegas.

Yes, they made additions at the spot, but they came in the form of cheap free agent Benito Jones and seventh-round draft pick Brandon Cleveland. To most, this meant that the Raiders either had faith in those already in the room to fill that void, or having a true nose wasn't as critical as originally thought.

Or... perhaps Cleveland has some juice as a rotational defensive tackle and can plug the middle for Las Vegas' defense. That is a lot to expect from the 229th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Cleveland has the tools to contribute, if not this year, then certainly in the coming years.

In the final installment of our NFL player comparisons for the Raiders' 2026 rookie class, we took a deeper look at Brandon Cleveland. And it is now clear why Las Vegas took a late flyer on the NC State product back in April.

NFL player comparisons for Las Vegas Raiders rookie DT Brandon Cleveland

High-end: Roy Lopez

Both Cleveland and Lopez are undersized players on the defensive interior, but they make up for that deficiency with great strength, pad level and heavy hands that aren't afraid to get dirty. Neither is elite at getting after the quarterback, but can certainly be an asset in the run game at the NFL level.

Lopez has carved out a five-year career thus far as a rotational player, mainly sliding between the 0 and 3-techs, and Cleveland can definitely do the same. Not having the quickest first step or great lateral agility hasn't hampered Lopez, and it may not hamper Cleveland, either.

Through five seasons, Lopez has played in nearly every game but has never played more than half the defensive snaps available. That sounds like a nice ceiling for Cleveland, who can be a good rotational player in Las Vegas but is not likely to be a star or a full-time starter. He can play a role, though.

Low-end: Marvin Wilson

At the worst, Cleveland never pans out, as is the case for so many late-rounders, especially a seventh-round pick. A player who has similar athletic traits and on-field ability but didn't make it in the NFL is Marvin Wilson, and that is certainly a possibility for Cleveland.

Wilson was a bit longer and taller than Cleveland, but possessed some of the same qualities, those being strong hands, good power, and the ability to stop the run. But Wilson was inhibited by his lack of pass-rush prowess and slower-than-average get-off. Cleveland, again, could follow that path.

To me, Cleveland won't fall this far, as he plays with better effort and balance, and his feel for the game is better than Wilson's. In a somewhat deep Raiders defensive tackle room, though, Cleveland could fail to separate himself and barely play in the NFL. That's the reality for a late Day 3 pick.

Realistic: Vincent Taylor

As with all of these comparisons, Taylor is an undersized but strong player, like Cleveland. Both players win with their strength and power, as well as their hand-fighting ability, and not necessarily their length or athleticism. It takes a technically sound and intelligent approach, which both have.

Neither is great at rushing the passer, but Taylor still carved out a multi-year career as a low-end rotational player who was versatile, mainly thrived as a run-stuffer and was merely average at providing interior pressure on the quarterback. This could easily be what Cleveland becomes.

And for a late pick, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. If the Raiders manage to get a few seasons out of Cleveland in which he contributes at all on defense and helps out on special teams, that is a win for both the player and the organization. I think he can do at least that.

Other Raiders rookie class NFL comparisons:



Fernando Mendoza

Treydan Stukes

Keyron Crawford

Trey Zuhn III

Jermod McCoy

Mike Washington Jr.

Dalton Johnson

Hezekiah Masses

Malik Benson