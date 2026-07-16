Malik Benson's NFL comps indicate Raiders may have diamond in the rough

In a decision that shocked most, the Las Vegas Raiders did not aggressively pursue a wide receiver this offseason. Instead, they added some nice value pieces in free agent Jalen Nailor at a price of just $11.7 million per year, and they used a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Malik Benson.

Benson, in particular, has garnered some hype this offseason. After a strong showing at OTAs and mandatory minicamp, he could be in line for some early playing time. That may come at the expense of other young wideouts, but Benson has the right skill set to thrive immediately under Klint Kubiak.

To take things a step further, and to continue our series about what to expect from the Raiders' rookie class, we came up with a high-end, low-end, and realistic NFL player comparison for Benson. By our estimation, the Silver and Black may have a diamond in the rough on their hands that they can polish.

NFL comps for Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Malik Benson

High-end: Jameson Williams

Although Benson reminds me a lot of Will Fuller and Darnell Mooney, if we're really going for a high-end comparison here, Jameson Williams stands out as being somewhat attainable for Benson, albeit in a very perfect world. Both Benson and Williams, ironically, drew pre-draft comparisons to Fuller.

Williams may be a bit bigger and faster than Benson, and he was drafted in Round 1, not Round 5. But this is a high-end comparison, so stick with us. Outside of both being speedsters, they actually use that speed not just to rip the top off the defense, but to wreak havoc after the catch and score.

Both have underrated catching ability, as they can adjust to the ball and make contested grabs and use their long arms to reel in inaccurate passes. Not only that, but they have more than just a 9 route in their repertoire. They're not polished or elite route-runners, but they take great angles to stay open.

Neither is incredibly physical, but Williams has grown in that realm. Benson can, too. Williams got off to a slow start in the NFL, not just for football reasons, but has turned into an elite pass-catching option with two consecutive years of 1,000+ receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

Call me crazy, but Benson can get there.

Low-end: Quez Watkins

Watkins is a bit closer to Benson in terms of where they were drafted, as the former was a sixth-round pick. And although Watkins flashed at times in his four-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, he hasn't been a high-volume contributor outside of one season, and he's struggled to stay in the NFL.

That, to me, is the floor for Benson. At the worst, Benson can be a guy who racks up a few hundred yards per year, with a heavy chunk of that coming on a big play or two. That is, if he doesn't clean up his hand-fighting and route-running precision, which have hampered Watkins at the pro level.

Like Benson, his combination of size and speed made him intriguing as a prospect, and there was a lot to like about what he did on the field. But Watkins never put it all together, and it is not out of the question that Benson doesn't pan out, either. After all, he was a sixth-round pick.

Realistic: Nelson Agholor

Our Marcus Johnson has been rolling with this comp, and I see the vision. Agholor was a perennial WR3 for a decade in the NFL, and although his role and production changed every year, I could see Benson falling into a similar rhythm and having a comparable career.

The two players have similar builds and speed, but both were knocked for a lack of physicality coming out of college. Agholor clearly proved that he could survive in the pros, and I believe that Benson will, too, in large part because he has versatility, like Agholor, but stronger hands.

Both have great instincts in the open field and aren't credited enough for their tough catch ability. Agholor is a Super Bowl champion and his most productive year was with the Raiders. Could Benson have a similar fate? I sure hope so. And the best part is that this feels entirely realistic for him.

Other Raiders rookie class NFL comparisons:



Fernando Mendoza

Treydan Stukes

Keyron Crawford

Trey Zuhn III

Jermod McCoy

Mike Washington Jr.

Dalton Johnson

Hezekiah Masses

Brandon Cleveland (Coming Soon)