Las Vegas Raiders: 2024 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The Las Vegas Raiders head into the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 13 overall pick, but it will be interesting to see what the full draft haul is when all is said and done.
By Brad Weiss
The time has come for the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be the first with Tom Telesco as their general manager. Telesco came to the Raiders after over a decade in the same role with the Chargers franchise, and he made some huge Day 1 picks during his tenure there.
For the Raiders, the need for a quarterback has dominated the headlines, and some feel they could make a massive move on Day 1 to trade up for one. However, more focus should be placed on positions like offensive tackle and cornerback, two glaring needs that could turn this Raiders team into a contender next season.
As we inch closer to Thursday's first round, let us take a look at the current draft picks for the Raiders. As the draft continues on, we will update this page with grades and other key draft storylines as the Silver and Black navigate this very important part of the offseason.
Las Vegas Raiders list of 2024 NFL Draft picks
Round 1, Pick No. 13
Round 2, Pick No. 44
Round 3, Pick No. 77
Round 4, Pick No. 112
Round 5, Pick No. 148
Round 6, Pick No. 208
Round 7, Pick No. 223
Round 7, Pick No. 229
It will be interesting to see what the Raiders plan to do with these eight picks, as they have plenty of holes to fill on the roster. For Telesco, the task at hand will be to make sure the Raiders do not make a huge mistake on Day 1, as that has hurt this franchise for years, and is a cause for so many years on the outside looking in at the playoffs.
Continue to check back on this page for our grades and storylines as Telesco looks to solidify this Raiders roster for a potential playoff run in Year 1.